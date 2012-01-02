Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Investment properties for Sale in Belarus

commercial property
1635
restaurants
51
hotels
2
offices
371
manufacture buildings
133
warehouses
102
shops
376
business for sale
2
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Manufacturein Maryina Horka, Belarus
Manufacture
Maryina Horka, Belarus
535 m² 1/1 Floor
Price on request
Commercialin Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 000 m²
€ 279,397
For sale agro-stead complex & quot; Forest Manor & quot ;, Abrami ( Naroch ), 82 hectares of…
Shop 1 roomin Maryina Horka, Belarus
Shop 1 room
Maryina Horka, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 2/2 Floor
€ 36,642
Pavilion for sale, and nbsp; located on the second floor of 2 & nbsp; TRIO floor shopping ce…
Commercialin Minsk, Belarus
Commercial
Minsk, Belarus
248 m² Number of floors 17
€ 435,127
Ready rental business.  Favorable investment. Address: g. Minsk, Igumen tr-t, d. sixtee…
Manufacturein Hradno, Belarus
Manufacture
Hradno, Belarus
331 m² Number of floors 2
€ 5
The room is multifunctional, with an area of 330.8 sq.m. The facility consists of a product…
Officein Minsk, Belarus
Office
Minsk, Belarus
104 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 58,170
A fully finished office of six rooms of 103.8 sq.m. in the business center. Located on the t…
Warehousein Vítebsk, Belarus
Warehouse
Vítebsk, Belarus
273 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 72,486
Shop 3 roomsin Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Shop 3 rooms
Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 95 m² 1/1 Floor
Price on request
For sale separately standing store building, modern, with decoration, with all communication…
Commercialin Minsk, Belarus
Commercial
Minsk, Belarus
12 m² 1/12 Floor
€ 13,649
Machine-place in a closed underground parking st. Yakubova 2/2 Address: g. Minsk, st. Yakubo…
Shop 1 roomin Minsk, Belarus
Shop 1 room
Minsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 13 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 10,351
Shopping center & nbsp; - Not the city center, but a very comfortable and affordable locatio…
Commercialin Hradno, Belarus
Commercial
Hradno, Belarus
16 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 12,367
Commercialin Lida, Belarus
Commercial
Lida, Belarus
1 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 64,124
For sale there is a 55-acre parcel of land with a canned base for the construction of a car …

