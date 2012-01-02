Belarus
New buildings
The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
39
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Belarus
Residential
Apartment in Belarus
Penthouse
House in Belarus
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Belarus
Luxury Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Belarus
Restaurant
Shop
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Belarus
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
Add property
Realting.com
Belarus
Real estate for investment
Mountain View Investment properties for Sale in Belarus
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Manufacture
Maryina Horka, Belarus
535 m²
1/1 Floor
Price on request
Commercial
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 000 m²
€ 279,397
For sale agro-stead complex & quot; Forest Manor & quot ;, Abrami ( Naroch ), 82 hectares of…
Shop 1 room
Maryina Horka, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
2/2 Floor
€ 36,642
Pavilion for sale, and nbsp; located on the second floor of 2 & nbsp; TRIO floor shopping ce…
Commercial
Minsk, Belarus
248 m²
Number of floors 17
€ 435,127
Ready rental business. Favorable investment. Address: g. Minsk, Igumen tr-t, d. sixtee…
Manufacture
Hradno, Belarus
331 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 5
The room is multifunctional, with an area of 330.8 sq.m. The facility consists of a product…
Office
Minsk, Belarus
104 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 58,170
A fully finished office of six rooms of 103.8 sq.m. in the business center. Located on the t…
Warehouse
Vítebsk, Belarus
273 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 72,486
Shop 3 rooms
Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
95 m²
1/1 Floor
Price on request
For sale separately standing store building, modern, with decoration, with all communication…
Commercial
Minsk, Belarus
12 m²
1/12 Floor
€ 13,649
Machine-place in a closed underground parking st. Yakubova 2/2 Address: g. Minsk, st. Yakubo…
Shop 1 room
Minsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
13 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 10,351
Shopping center & nbsp; - Not the city center, but a very comfortable and affordable locatio…
Commercial
Hradno, Belarus
16 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 12,367
Commercial
Lida, Belarus
1 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 64,124
For sale there is a 55-acre parcel of land with a canned base for the construction of a car …
Regions with properties for sale
in Mahilyow
in Zdanovicki sielski Saviet
in Baranavichy
in Babruysk
in Lida
in Barysaw
in Kobryn
in Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet
in Vítebsk
in Scomyslicki sielski Saviet
in Maryina Horka
in Borovlyany
in Maladzyechna
in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet
in Smalyavichy
in Polatsk
in Dzyarzhynsk
in Navadvorski sielski Saviet
in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet
in Sienicki sielski Saviet
