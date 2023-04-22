Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Vileyka District
  5. Iljanski sielski Saviet
  6. Shops

Shops for sale in Iljanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Shop To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Shop 3 rooms in Iljanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Shop 3 rooms
Iljanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 74 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 3,596
For sale shop, d. Zaborje, Vileysky district, Myadelskoye, z.37 km from MKAD3 premises, area…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir