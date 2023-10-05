Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Belarus
  4. Hudahajski sielski Saviet
  5. Manufactures

Manufacture Buildings in Hudahajski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Manufacture To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Manufacture with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Stancyja Hudahaj, Belarus
Manufacture with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Stancyja Hudahaj, Belarus
Area 430 m²
€352,155
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir