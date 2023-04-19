Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Astravyets District
  5. Hudahajski sielski Saviet

Commercial real estate in Hudahajski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Commercialin Stancyja Hudahaj, Belarus
Commercial
Stancyja Hudahaj, Belarus
430 m²
€ 683,364
