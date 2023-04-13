Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Hradno
  5. Shops

Shops for sale in Hradno, Belarus

Shop To archive
Clear all
16 properties total found
Shopin Hradno, Belarus
Shop
Hradno, Belarus
149 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 95,477
For sale a retail space of 149.0 sq.m., located on the third floor of the BlackRedWhite shop…
Shop 4 roomsin Hradno, Belarus
Shop 4 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 114 m² 1/7 Floor
€ 186,408
Sale. Commercial office on Titova St., 14. Shopping, office space on the ground floor with a…
Shopin Hradno, Belarus
Shop
Hradno, Belarus
149 m² Number of floors 3
€ 95,477
For sale a retail space of 149.0 sq.m., located on the third floor of the BlackRedWhite shop…
Shopin Hradno, Belarus
Shop
Hradno, Belarus
140 m² Number of floors 2
€ 4
Shop 4 roomsin Hradno, Belarus
Shop 4 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 1 567 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,218,470
Shopin Hradno, Belarus
Shop
Hradno, Belarus
120 m² Number of floors 2
€ 4
Shopin Hradno, Belarus
Shop
Hradno, Belarus
100 m²
€ 34,554
Business foundation plot Location: — d. Grodno, st. Publishing, 28; — excellent …
Shopin Hradno, Belarus
Shop
Hradno, Belarus
76 m² Number of floors 3
€ 100,024
Rooms at the entrance to the central market in Grodno: Sale and rental: We sell rooms of dif…
Shop 3 roomsin Hradno, Belarus
Shop 3 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 76 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 80,928
A room with a central market independent entrance for a business, catering, services, office…
Shop 3 roomsin Hradno, Belarus
Shop 3 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 439 m² Number of floors 3
€ 6
Local ready in the shopping center and lake; ALMAZ and raquo ;, in the central part of the c…
Shop 3 roomsin Hradno, Belarus
Shop 3 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 0
A room with a separate entrance from the Central Market for a store, catering, services, off…
Shop 3 roomsin Hradno, Belarus
Shop 3 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m² Number of floors 1
€ 80,928
A room with a separate entrance from the Central Market for a store, catering, services, off…
Shop 3 roomsin Hradno, Belarus
Shop 3 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 69 m² 1/10 Floor
€ 72,744
The administrative and trade premises of the city are for sale.Grodno, st.Napoleon Orda d. 7…
Shop 2 roomsin Hradno, Belarus
Shop 2 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 100 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 118,210
Shop 1 roomin Hradno, Belarus
Shop 1 room
Hradno, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 101 m² 1 Floor
€ 119,392
Made for use. With a tenant. Location: g.Grodno, pr. Kletskova, 11A (behind the restaurant a…
Shop 1 roomin Hradno, Belarus
Shop 1 room
Hradno, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 192 m² 1 Floor
€ 226,963
Ready to use. With a tenant (rent since 2011). Location: g.Grodno, pr. Kletskova, 11A (behin…

Properties features in Hradno, Belarus

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir