Realting.com
Belarus
Hrodna Region
Hradno
Shops
Shops for sale in Hradno, Belarus
Clear all
16 properties total found
Shop
Hradno, Belarus
149 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 95,477
For sale a retail space of 149.0 sq.m., located on the third floor of the BlackRedWhite shop…
Shop 4 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
114 m²
1/7 Floor
€ 186,408
Sale. Commercial office on Titova St., 14. Shopping, office space on the ground floor with a…
Shop
Hradno, Belarus
149 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 95,477
For sale a retail space of 149.0 sq.m., located on the third floor of the BlackRedWhite shop…
Shop
Hradno, Belarus
140 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 4
Shop 4 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
1 567 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,218,470
Shop
Hradno, Belarus
120 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 4
Shop
Hradno, Belarus
100 m²
€ 34,554
Business foundation plot Location: — d. Grodno, st. Publishing, 28; — excellent …
Shop
Hradno, Belarus
76 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 100,024
Rooms at the entrance to the central market in Grodno: Sale and rental: We sell rooms of dif…
Shop 3 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
76 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 80,928
A room with a central market independent entrance for a business, catering, services, office…
Shop 3 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
439 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 6
Local ready in the shopping center and lake; ALMAZ and raquo ;, in the central part of the c…
Shop 3 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
€ 0
A room with a separate entrance from the Central Market for a store, catering, services, off…
Shop 3 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
76 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 80,928
A room with a separate entrance from the Central Market for a store, catering, services, off…
Shop 3 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
69 m²
1/10 Floor
€ 72,744
The administrative and trade premises of the city are for sale.Grodno, st.Napoleon Orda d. 7…
Shop 2 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
100 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 118,210
Shop 1 room
Hradno, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
101 m²
1 Floor
€ 119,392
Made for use. With a tenant. Location: g.Grodno, pr. Kletskova, 11A (behind the restaurant a…
Shop 1 room
Hradno, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
192 m²
1 Floor
€ 226,963
Ready to use. With a tenant (rent since 2011). Location: g.Grodno, pr. Kletskova, 11A (behin…
