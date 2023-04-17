Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Grodno District
  5. Hozski sielski Saviet
  6. Manufactures

Manufacture Buildings in Hozski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Manufacture To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Manufacturein Hozski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture
Hozski sielski Saviet, Belarus
14 m²
Price on request
For sale non-residential building with a veranda of 224.2 square meters. and separate econom…

Properties features in Hozski sielski Saviet, Belarus

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir