Mountain View Hotels for Sale in Belarus

Hotel To archive
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Commercialin Piasocnaje, Belarus
Commercial
Piasocnaje, Belarus
336 m² Number of floors 1
€ 31,604
A finished business cafe with a bathhouse in ag. Sand, on the coast of the river. Neman. Min…
Shopin Ratomka, Belarus
Shop
Ratomka, Belarus
82 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 26,566
Commercial 3 roomsin Orsha, Belarus
Commercial 3 rooms
Orsha, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 138 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 91,606
Manufacture 10 roomsin Balbasava, Belarus
Manufacture 10 rooms
Balbasava, Belarus
10 Number of rooms 285 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 28,398
Office 1 roomin Minsk, Belarus
Office 1 room
Minsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 37 m² 7/8 Floor
€ 34,352
Office space 36.8m2 in the business center & quot; Info & quot; Intersection of Pushkin and …
Commercial real estatein Minsk, Belarus
Commercial real estate
Minsk, Belarus
9 Number of rooms 179 m² 1/19 Floor
€ 212,525
The room is with excellent repairs, in a busy place on the street. Nemanskaya 2 separate ent…
Commercial 4 roomsin Minsk, Belarus
Commercial 4 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 49 m² Number of floors 5
€ 50,200
Commercialin Minsk, Belarus
Commercial
Minsk, Belarus
12 m²
€ 9,161
For sale machine-place with an area of 11.7 square meters.m in a residential building, at pr…
Established business 17 roomsin Sienicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Established business 17 rooms
Sienicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
17 Number of rooms 1 033 m² Number of floors 3
€ 549,634
The current business is for sale - one of the best educational centers in the Republic of Be…
Office 2 roomsin Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Office 2 rooms
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 30 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 18,321
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
1 Floor
€ 174,051
Commercial premises on the property in the eastern part of the city of Brest with a total ar…
Shopin Hradno, Belarus
Shop
Hradno, Belarus
76 m² Number of floors 3
€ 100,766
Rooms at the entrance to the central market in Grodno: Sale and rental: We sell rooms of dif…

