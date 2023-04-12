Belarus
Mountain View Hotels for Sale in Belarus
commercial property
1635
restaurants
51
offices
371
manufacture buildings
133
investment properties
2
warehouses
102
shops
376
business for sale
2
other
1
Show more
Show less
Hotel
Hotel
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Commercial
Piasocnaje, Belarus
336 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 31,604
A finished business cafe with a bathhouse in ag. Sand, on the coast of the river. Neman. Min…
Shop
Ratomka, Belarus
82 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 26,566
Commercial 3 rooms
Orsha, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
138 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 91,606
Manufacture 10 rooms
Balbasava, Belarus
10 Number of rooms
285 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 28,398
Office 1 room
Minsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
37 m²
7/8 Floor
€ 34,352
Office space 36.8m2 in the business center & quot; Info & quot; Intersection of Pushkin and …
Commercial real estate
Minsk, Belarus
9 Number of rooms
179 m²
1/19 Floor
€ 212,525
The room is with excellent repairs, in a busy place on the street. Nemanskaya 2 separate ent…
Commercial 4 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
49 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 50,200
Commercial
Minsk, Belarus
12 m²
€ 9,161
For sale machine-place with an area of 11.7 square meters.m in a residential building, at pr…
Established business 17 rooms
Sienicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
17 Number of rooms
1 033 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 549,634
The current business is for sale - one of the best educational centers in the Republic of Be…
Office 2 rooms
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
30 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 18,321
Shop
Brest, Belarus
1 Floor
€ 174,051
Commercial premises on the property in the eastern part of the city of Brest with a total ar…
Shop
Hradno, Belarus
76 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 100,766
Rooms at the entrance to the central market in Grodno: Sale and rental: We sell rooms of dif…
