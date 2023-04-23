Show property on map Show properties list
Manufacture Buildings in Homyel District, Belarus

Manufacture in Novaja Milca, Belarus
Manufacture
Novaja Milca, Belarus
2 374 m² 1/1 Floor
Price on request
Sale of woodworking production complex. The total area of the premises is 2370 sq m. Land 1.…
Manufacture in Jaromina, Belarus
Manufacture
Jaromina, Belarus
411 m² Number of floors 1
€ 171,225
Manufacture in conki, Belarus
Manufacture
conki, Belarus
810 m² 1 Floor
€ 139,684
Arched canopy for equipment repair (angar) p. Chenky. The area of the hangar is 810 m2 with …
