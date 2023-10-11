Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Belarus
  4. Hlusk District
  5. Manufactures

Manufacture Buildings in Hlusk District, Belarus

Manufacture To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Manufacture in Hlusk, Belarus
Manufacture
Hlusk, Belarus
Area 5 894 m²
Number of floors 2
€104,637
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir