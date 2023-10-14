Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Belarus
  4. Haranski sielski Saviet
  5. Warehouses

Warehouses for sale in Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus

сommercial property
3
Warehouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Warehouse 10 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking in Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse 10 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 497 m²
Number of floors 2
€379,548
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir