Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Belarus
  4. Haradocki sielski Saviet

Commercial real estate in Haradocki sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Commercial with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance in Haradok, Belarus
Commercial with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance
Haradok, Belarus
Area 655 m²
Floor 1/3
The placement of a water mill in a picturesque place by the lake is for sale. Great for plac…
€61,295
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir