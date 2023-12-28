Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Belarus
  4. Dzyatlava District
  5. Shops

Shops for sale in Dzyatlava District, Belarus

Shop with internet, with separate entrance, with Сигнализация in Danilavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Shop with internet, with separate entrance, with Сигнализация
Danilavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 18 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale premises in a building located on the territory of one of the largest Belarusian re…
€26,991
