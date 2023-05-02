Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Uzda District
  5. Dziescanski sielski Saviet

Commercial real estate in Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Commercial in Dziescanka, Belarus
Commercial
Dziescanka, Belarus
2 053 m² Number of floors 2
€ 182,336
The building is specialized for education and upbringing.  ag. Pozhchenka, st. Pervomai…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir