Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Belarus
  4. Dziarzynski sielski Saviet

Commercial real estate in Dziarzynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Warehouse with driveways, with separate entrance, for business in Dziarzynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse with driveways, with separate entrance, for business
Dziarzynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 1 466 m²
Sale of production and storage base. Address: Dzerzhinsky district, Tankovaya str., D. 11 Ar…
€236,456
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir