Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Dzyarzhynsk District
  5. Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet
  6. Warehouses

Warehouses for sale in Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Warehouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Warehouse 3 rooms in Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse 3 rooms
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 1 426 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 189,249
Three separate warehouses in the fenced area ( 0.4 ha ), 16 km from the authors of Malinovka…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir