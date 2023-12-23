Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Belarus
  4. Danilavicki sielski Saviet
  5. Shops

Shops for sale in Danilavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Shop with internet, with separate entrance, with Сигнализация in Danilavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Shop with internet, with separate entrance, with Сигнализация
Danilavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 18 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale premises in a building located on the territory of one of the largest Belarusian re…
€27,208
