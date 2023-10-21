Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Belarus
  4. cyzevicki sielski Saviet

Commercial real estate in cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Shop 3 rooms in cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Shop 3 rooms
cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 167 m²
Floor 1/1
Trade pavilion from sandwich panels in the village. Chizhovka Soligorsk district. 2017.  Ful…
€74,540
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir