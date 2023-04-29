Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Maladzyechna District
  5. cyscinski sielski Saviet
  6. Manufactures

Manufacture Buildings in cyscinski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Manufacture To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Manufacture in cysc, Belarus
Manufacture
cysc, Belarus
1 268 m² Number of floors 1
€ 89,870
Building complex ( production ) p. Clean, st. Forest, 10 Total area: 1,268.3 m2 1040.5 m2 - …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir