Commercial real estate in conkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Manufacture in conki, Belarus
Manufacture
conki, Belarus
Area 810 m²
Floor 1
Arched canopy for equipment repair (angar) p. Chenky. The area of the hangar is 810 m2 with …
€136,815
