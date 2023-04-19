Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Homel Region
  4. Homyel District
  5. Ciaruchski sielski Saviet

Commercial real estate in Ciaruchski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Commercialin Ciaruchski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial
Ciaruchski sielski Saviet, Belarus
5 030 m²
€ 182,230
A complex of buildings with an agro-estate located in the Gomel district, the village of Stu…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir