  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Minsk District
  5. Chaciezynski sielski Saviet
  6. Restaurants and cafes

Restaurants for sale in Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Restaurantin Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Restaurant
Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
152 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 85,566
Conveniently standing building with its own parking. Nearby stop a shuttle taxi and buses. 1…

Mir