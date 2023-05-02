Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Byerazino District
  5. Warehouses

Warehouses for sale in Byerazino District, Belarus

Warehouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Warehouse 9 rooms in Paplauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse 9 rooms
Paplauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
9 Number of rooms 608 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 164,102
Farm for sale in the Berezinsky district. The area of the plot is 219.54 acres.  On the…
Realting.com
Go