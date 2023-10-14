Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Belarus
  4. Bychaw District
  5. Shops

Shops for sale in Bychaw District, Belarus

Shop To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Shop with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance in Bykhaw, Belarus
Shop with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance
Bykhaw, Belarus
Area 174 m²
Floor 1
Sale. Shop + warehouse Address: Bykhov, Sovetskaya 114A Area - 174 m2 The store is sold toge…
€47,562
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir