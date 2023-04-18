Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Mahilyow Region
  4. Bychaw District

Commercial real estate in Bychaw District, Belarus

Bykhaw
1
1 property total found
Commercialin Bykhaw, Belarus
Commercial
Bykhaw, Belarus
1 700 m²
€ 276,752

Properties features in Bychaw District, Belarus

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir