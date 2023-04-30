Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Lida District
  5. Byarozawka
  6. Shops

Shops for sale in Byarozawka, Belarus

Shop To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Shop in Byarozawka, Belarus
Shop
Byarozawka, Belarus
599 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 328,016
Trading space, warehouse, services  g. Berezovka, st. Novogrudskaya, d.16A Area: 599.2 …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir