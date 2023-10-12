Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Belarus
  4. Byaroza District
  5. Offices

Offices for Sale in Byaroza District, Belarus

Office 6 rooms with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance in Biaroza, Belarus
Office 6 rooms with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance
Biaroza, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 2 365 m²
Floor 1/1
Selling Capital structure, area 2365 sq.m., g. Birch, st. Lenin, 100V, center, purpose – Non…
€145,905
