  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Belarus
  4. Bujnicki sielski Saviet

Commercial real estate in Bujnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Shop 5 rooms in Bujnichy, Belarus
Shop 5 rooms
Bujnichy, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 191 m²
Floor 1/1
Retail space for sale in Buynichi on Tsentralnaya Street, with a total area of ​​190 sq. m. …
€42,793
