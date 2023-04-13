Belarus
Realting.com
Belarus
Brest Region
Brest
Shops
Shops for sale in Brest, Belarus
64 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Shop
Brest, Belarus
543 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 448,868
I offer for sale in the very center of Brest, st. Moscow, 204, Torgovaya isolated premises, …
Shop
Brest, Belarus
39 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 42,322
Selling in the very center of. Brest in the Nikolsky shopping center on the 2nd floor ( entr…
Shop
Brest, Belarus
1/3 Floor
€ 329,781
Commercial premises in the property center of Brest with a total area of 140.5 sq.m. The ins…
Shop
Brest, Belarus
1/1 Floor
€ 146,569
Trading premises in the ownership area in the Vulka region ( r - n. Makhnovych ) of the city…
Shop
Brest, Belarus
39 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 61,376
I offer for sale Tabor ( residential apartment ) in the very center of. Brest, corner of st.…
Shop
Brest, Belarus
2/3 Floor
€ 13,741
Commercial premises in the property center of Brest with a total area of 17.3 sq.m. The insu…
Shop
Brest, Belarus
55 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 29,314
Selling in the very center of. Brest in the Nikolsky shopping center on the 2nd floor, an is…
Shop
Brest, Belarus
2/3 Floor
€ 29,314
Commercial premises in the central part of the city of Brest with a total area of 54.5 sq.m.…
Shop
Brest, Belarus
55 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 29,314
Selling in the very center of. Brest in the Nikolsky shopping center on the 2nd floor, an is…
Shop
Brest, Belarus
3 049 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 1,099,268
We offer for sale a TRADE CENTER in the very center of. Brest, 2-storey building with baseme…
Shop
Brest, Belarus
2/3 Floor
€ 76,033
Commercial premises in the central part of the city of Brest with a total area of 83.2 sq.m.…
Shop
Brest, Belarus
22 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 20,153
Offer for sale in the very center of. Brest on the street Sovetskaya in the shopping center …
Shop
Brest, Belarus
115 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 190,000
Shop
Brest, Belarus
1/6 Floor
€ 118,171
Shop
Brest, Belarus
2/3 Floor
€ 22,443
Shop
Brest, Belarus
39 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 68,704
Shop
Brest, Belarus
21 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 13,723
Shop
Brest, Belarus
39 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 66,872
Shop
Brest, Belarus
39 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 61,376
Shop
Brest, Belarus
260 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 343,521
Shop
Brest, Belarus
1/3 Floor
€ 65,956
Shop
Brest, Belarus
43 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 89,774
We offer for sale Isolated premises located at: Brest region, g. Brest, nab. Francis Skorina…
Shop
Brest, Belarus
2/4 Floor
€ 17,863
Commercial premises in the property center of Brest with a total area of 24.6 sq.m. The insu…
Shop
Brest, Belarus
1/1 Floor
€ 43,971
The building is a mgo-functional ( destination - a specialized retail building ) owned in th…
Shop
Brest, Belarus
174 m²
1/9 Floor
€ 219,854
LOT 6454. On sale is an isolated non-residential premises on the ground floor of a multi-sto…
Shop
Brest, Belarus
2/3 Floor
€ 27,482
Commercial premises in the property center of Brest with a total area of 34.8 sq.m. The insu…
Shop
Brest, Belarus
1/4 Floor
€ 100,766
Shop
Brest, Belarus
2/1 Floor
€ 32,978
Shop
Brest, Belarus
€ 30,230
Administrative - commercial premises in the property in the center of Brest with a total are…
Shop
Brest, Belarus
1/1 Floor
€ 13,741
