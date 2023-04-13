Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Brest
  5. Shops

Shops for sale in Brest, Belarus

Shop To archive
Clear all
64 properties total found
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
543 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 448,868
I offer for sale in the very center of Brest, st. Moscow, 204, Torgovaya isolated premises, …
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
39 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 42,322
Selling in the very center of. Brest in the Nikolsky shopping center on the 2nd floor ( entr…
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
1/3 Floor
€ 329,781
Commercial premises in the property center of Brest with a total area of 140.5 sq.m. The ins…
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
1/1 Floor
€ 146,569
Trading premises in the ownership area in the Vulka region ( r - n. Makhnovych ) of the city…
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
39 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 61,376
I offer for sale Tabor ( residential apartment ) in the very center of. Brest, corner of st.…
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
2/3 Floor
€ 13,741
Commercial premises in the property center of Brest with a total area of 17.3 sq.m. The insu…
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
55 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 29,314
Selling in the very center of. Brest in the Nikolsky shopping center on the 2nd floor, an is…
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
2/3 Floor
€ 29,314
Commercial premises in the central part of the city of Brest with a total area of 54.5 sq.m.…
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
55 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 29,314
Selling in the very center of. Brest in the Nikolsky shopping center on the 2nd floor, an is…
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
3 049 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 1,099,268
We offer for sale a TRADE CENTER in the very center of. Brest, 2-storey building with baseme…
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
2/3 Floor
€ 76,033
Commercial premises in the central part of the city of Brest with a total area of 83.2 sq.m.…
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
22 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 20,153
Offer for sale in the very center of. Brest on the street Sovetskaya in the shopping center …
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
115 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 190,000
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
1/6 Floor
€ 118,171
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
2/3 Floor
€ 22,443
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
39 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 68,704
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
21 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 13,723
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
39 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 66,872
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
39 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 61,376
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
260 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 343,521
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
1/3 Floor
€ 65,956
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
43 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 89,774
We offer for sale Isolated premises located at: Brest region, g. Brest, nab. Francis Skorina…
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
2/4 Floor
€ 17,863
Commercial premises in the property center of Brest with a total area of 24.6 sq.m. The insu…
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
1/1 Floor
€ 43,971
The building is a mgo-functional ( destination - a specialized retail building ) owned in th…
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
174 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 219,854
LOT 6454. On sale is an isolated non-residential premises on the ground floor of a multi-sto…
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
2/3 Floor
€ 27,482
Commercial premises in the property center of Brest with a total area of 34.8 sq.m. The insu…
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
1/4 Floor
€ 100,766
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
2/1 Floor
€ 32,978
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
€ 30,230
Administrative - commercial premises in the property in the center of Brest with a total are…
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
1/1 Floor
€ 13,741

Properties features in Brest, Belarus

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir