Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Belarus
  4. Brest District
  5. Restaurants and cafes

Restaurants for sale in Brest District, Belarus

сommercial property
18
manufacture buildings
7
warehouses
3
Restaurant To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Restaurant in Vialikija Matykaly, Belarus
Restaurant
Vialikija Matykaly, Belarus
Land with an area of 0.1350 hectares for the construction and maintenance of a cafe with an …
€27,347
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir