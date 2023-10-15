Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Braslaw, Belarus

Commercial real estate with parking, with security, with driveways in Braslaw, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 500 m²
Floor 1/2
Sanatorium on the shore of Frivyaty (Braslav lakes)! Viber, Whatsapp, Telegram on this room!…
Price on request
Commercial with parking, with air conditioning, with internet in Braslaw, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 500 m²
Floor 2
Sanatorium on the shore of Frivyaty (Braslav lakes)! Viber, Whatsapp, Telegram Sanatorium …
€732,462
