  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Belarus
  4. Baraulianski sielski Saviet
  5. Restaurants and cafes

Restaurants for sale in Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Restaurant with double glazed windows, with elevator in Kopisca, Belarus
Restaurant with double glazed windows, with elevator
Kopisca, Belarus
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 8
€78,988
