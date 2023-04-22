Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Baranavichy District
  5. Warehouses

Warehouses for sale in Baranavichy District, Belarus

Navamysski sielski Saviet
1
Warehouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Warehouse in Navamysski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse
Navamysski sielski Saviet, Belarus
953 m² Number of floors 2
€ 135,178
Two separately standing capital buildings (name - grain warehouses) are sold in the former P…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir