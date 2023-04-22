Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Baranavichy District
  5. Shops

Shops for sale in Baranavichy District, Belarus

Stalovicki sielski Saviet
1
Shop To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Shop in Stalovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Shop
Stalovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
177 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 1,035
Specialized retail building located in d. Big Gatish! For sale one-story retail building for…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir