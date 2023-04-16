Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Mahilyow Region
  4. Babruysk

Commercial real estate in Babruysk, Belarus

13 properties total found
Commercialin Babruysk, Belarus
Commercial
Babruysk, Belarus
2 619 m²
€ 405,314
Sale Object Status - Market Address: g. Bobruisk, st. Dzerzhinsky 4 Area - 2618.8 m2 The leg…
Commercialin Babruysk, Belarus
Commercial
Babruysk, Belarus
62 m²
€ 7,656
Garage 62 sq.m. For sale a garage for two cars with two gates separated by a non-carrying pa…
Commercialin Babruysk, Belarus
Commercial
Babruysk, Belarus
743 m²
€ 225,175
Sale. Administrative premises Address: g. Babruisk, st. K. Marx, d. 47 Area – 743 m2 Sale of…
Commercialin Babruysk, Belarus
Commercial
Babruysk, Belarus
10 m² 1/1 Floor
Price on request
Shopin Babruysk, Belarus
Shop
Babruysk, Belarus
309 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 171,133
I will sell a retail space with a valid rental! The area of the room is 309 meters. A tight …
Manufacture 5 roomsin Babruysk, Belarus
Manufacture 5 rooms
Babruysk, Belarus
5 Number of rooms 2 741 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 49,989
Shop 5 roomsin Babruysk, Belarus
Shop 5 rooms
Babruysk, Belarus
5 Number of rooms 238 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 53,141
Shop 1 roomin Babruysk, Belarus
Shop 1 room
Babruysk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 130 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 63,049
For sale retail space with a total area of 130 sq.m. The room includes: a spacious shopping …
Shop 3 roomsin Babruysk, Belarus
Shop 3 rooms
Babruysk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 85 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 21,527
The separate one-story building of the pavilion with a total area of 85 m ². Wall material -…
Commercialin Babruysk, Belarus
Commercial
Babruysk, Belarus
44 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 23,328
An isolated room with a separate entrance is sold in Bobruisk, at 72 Rokossovsky Street. The…
Commercialin Babruysk, Belarus
Commercial
Babruysk, Belarus
1 444 m² Number of floors 3
€ 89,169
Location & nbsp; & nbsp; at the & nbsp; Bobruisk ! Former building & nbsp; House of Culture …
Commercialin Babruysk, Belarus
Commercial
Babruysk, Belarus
910 m²
€ 63,049
Non-residential building (Production building of ritual accessories) with an area of 909.6 s…
Commercial 1 roomin Babruysk, Belarus
Commercial 1 room
Babruysk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 25 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 8,106
For sale isolated premises on the market & laquo; AutoStroy Prestige & raquo; (pn st. Ordzho…

Properties features in Babruysk, Belarus

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir