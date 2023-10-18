Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Azierski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Manufacture with driveways, with busy place in Karaliova, Belarus
Manufacture with driveways, with busy place
Karaliova, Belarus
Area 940 m²
Floor 1/1
The building is for industrial purposes - warehouse, an area of 937 meters, 10 meters high, …
€170,248
