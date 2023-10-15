Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Belarus
  4. Astravyets District
  5. Manufactures

Manufacture Buildings in Astravyets District, Belarus

Manufacture To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Manufacture with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Stancyja Hudahaj, Belarus
Manufacture with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Stancyja Hudahaj, Belarus
Area 430 m²
€351,962
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir