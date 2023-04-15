Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Minsk District
  5. Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet
  6. Shops

Shops for sale in Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Shop To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Shopin Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
Shop
Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
35 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 389,072
Multifunctional premises for sale with a total area of 496 sq.m. ( Univers « Sun » 317 sq.m.…

Properties features in Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir