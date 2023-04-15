Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Minsk District
  5. Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet
  6. Restaurants and cafes

Restaurants for sale in Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Restaurant To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Restaurantin Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
Restaurant
Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
35 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 389,072
Multifunctional premises for sale with a total area of 496 sq.m. ( Univers « Sun » 317 sq.m.…
Restaurantin Akolica, Belarus
Restaurant
Akolica, Belarus
446 m²
€ 678,614
For sale a new building with a modern design under a cafe on the banks of the Dubrovsky rese…

Properties features in Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir