Commercial real estate in Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Commercialin Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
Commercial
Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
35 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 389,072
Multifunctional premises for sale with a total area of 496 sq.m. ( Univers « Sun » 317 sq.m.…
Restaurantin Akolica, Belarus
Restaurant
Akolica, Belarus
446 m²
€ 678,614
For sale a new building with a modern design under a cafe on the banks of the Dubrovsky rese…

