Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Mahilyow Region
  4. Asipovichy District
  5. Asipovichy
  6. Manufactures

Manufacture Buildings in Asipovichy, Belarus

Manufacture To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Manufacture in Asipovichy, Belarus
Manufacture
Asipovichy, Belarus
407 m²
Price on request
A production site is for sale in the multifunctional complex of transport - and logistics ce…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir