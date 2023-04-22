Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Mahilyow Region
  4. Asipovichy District
  5. Warehouses

Warehouses for sale in Asipovichy District, Belarus

Asipovichy
1
Warehouse To archive
1 property total found
Warehouse 1 room in Asipovichy, Belarus
Warehouse 1 room
Asipovichy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 502 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 22,530
A brick warehouse building for sale 100 km from Minsk to. Osipovichi with a total area of 50…
