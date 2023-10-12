Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Austria
  4. Vienna
  5. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Vienna, Austria

сommercial property
23
hotels
3
offices
5
Investment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Investment in Vienna, Austria
Investment
Vienna, Austria
Area 1 802 m²
€1,40M
Investment in Vienna, Austria
Investment
Vienna, Austria
Area 1 802 m²
Attention property developer !!! Small, non-existent interest house either for development o…
€1,40M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir