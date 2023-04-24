Austria
Realting.com
Austria
Vienna
Commercial real estate in Vienna, Austria
16 properties total found
Office
Vienna, Austria
€ 550,000
Commercial
Vienna, Austria
8 110 m²
€ 15,850,000
Austria.Vienna Shopping Center 40 km from Vienna Famous shopping center 40 km from Vienna, w…
Hotel
Vienna, Austria
€ 10,500,000
Austria.Vienna Hotel 4 **** in the center of Vienna Magnificent hotel 4 **** in the central …
Revenue house
Vienna, Austria
8 800 m²
€ 12,300,000
Austria Vienna Trade and Business Center in Vienna Trade and Business Center in one of the c…
Shop
Vienna, Austria
90 m²
€ 5,000,000
Austria.Vienna Shopping room on a pedestrian street retail trade (street retail), rented to …
Hotel
Vienna, Austria
1 781 m²
€ 5,500,000
Austria.Vienna Hotel in Vienna (9.8% per annum) Offer for investors: hotel in Vienna, long-t…
Commercial
Vienna, Austria
1 834 m²
€ 2,500,000
Austria.Vienna Fitness Center in Vienna (6% per annum) Investment facility in Vienna with a …
Shop
Vienna, Austria
€ 14,000,000
A shopping center for sale in one of the largest shopping areas in Vienna, with large and we…
Commercial
Vienna, Austria
450 m²
€ 2,900,000
The famous restaurant with a 30-year history is located in the heart of the cultural capital…
Hotel 77 rooms
Vienna, Austria
77 Number of rooms
3 591 m²
€ 20,000,000
Commercial
Vienna, Austria
446 m²
€ 1,000,000
A great shop is located in the centre of Vienna, Austria. The store, located in the 9th dist…
Commercial
Vienna, Austria
76 m²
€ 172,000
The 76 square metre cafe is located on the ground floor near the Ottakringer Brewery in Vien…
Commercial
Vienna, Austria
€ 1,200,000
The residential project is located in the 22 district of Vienna near the Old Danube, Austria…
Commercial
Vienna, Austria
€ 200,000
The cozy cafe is located in the heart of Vienna. It is rented indefinitely with the right to…
Commercial real estate
Vienna, Austria
4 200 m²
€ 2,500,000
The unique boutique hotel is located in the heart of the Forest of Vienna, Austria. The hote…
Commercial
Vienna, Austria
241 m²
€ 800,000
The apartments are located in the center of Vienna, in the 6th district, 300 m from the famo…
