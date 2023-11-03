Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Styria, Austria

3 properties total found
Hotel 16 rooms with furniture, with mountain view in Donnersbachwald, Austria
Hotel 16 rooms with furniture, with mountain view
Donnersbachwald, Austria
Rooms 16
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 4
The 3 * hotel is located directly at the ski lift in the best, natural snow-sure location. …
€2,10M
Investment in Untere Schirning, Austria
Investment
Untere Schirning, Austria
Area 654 m²
Number of floors 2
€1,15M
Investment in Riegersburg, Austria
Investment
Riegersburg, Austria
€890,000
