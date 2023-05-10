Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Lower Austria, Austria

6 properties total found
Investment in Gemeinde Mauerbach, Austria
Investment
Gemeinde Mauerbach, Austria
Area 4 702 m²
€ 1,050,000
Commercial in Gemeinde Wilhelmsburg, Austria
Commercial
Gemeinde Wilhelmsburg, Austria
Area 594 m²
€ 285,000
Commercial in Gemeinde Schwechat, Austria
Commercial
Gemeinde Schwechat, Austria
Area 2 m²
€ 800,000
Investment in Gemeinde Mauerbach, Austria
Investment
Gemeinde Mauerbach, Austria
Area 4 702 m²
€ 1,050,000
Commercial in Gemeinde Baden, Austria
Commercial
Gemeinde Baden, Austria
Area 14 635 m²
€ 7,500,000
Commercial real estate in Gemeinde Baden, Austria
Commercial real estate
Gemeinde Baden, Austria
Bedrooms 38
Area 2 800 m²
€ 7,000,000
