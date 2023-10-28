Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Austria
  4. Burgenland

Commercial real estate in Burgenland, Austria

1 property total found
Commercial real estate with furniture, with elevator, with garage in Steinberg, Austria
Commercial real estate with furniture, with elevator, with garage
Steinberg, Austria
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 4
Area 2 622 m²
Number of floors 3
This extensive commercial property in Steinberg-Dörfl, Burgenland, offers strategic value by…
€2,45M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir