Commercial real estate in Bezirk St Poelten, Austria

Gemeinde Mauerbach
3
Gemeinde Wilhelmsburg
1
4 properties total found
Investment in Gemeinde Mauerbach, Austria
Investment
Gemeinde Mauerbach, Austria
4 702 m²
€ 1,050,000
A renovated apartment building with a total of 10 residential units is for sale, 5 of these …
Commercial in Gemeinde Wilhelmsburg, Austria
Commercial
Gemeinde Wilhelmsburg, Austria
594 m²
€ 285,000
The property was used as a country inn and residential building until 2001. The built-in old…
A renovated apartment building with a total of 10 residential units is for sale, 5 of these …
