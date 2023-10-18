Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Austria
  4. Bezirk Korneuburg

Commercial real estate in Bezirk Korneuburg, Austria

2 properties total found
Commercial in Grossrussbach, Austria
Commercial
Grossrussbach, Austria
Area 60 m²
€79,000
Commercial in Tresdorf, Austria
Commercial
Tresdorf, Austria
Area 540 m²
€694,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir