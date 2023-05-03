Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Vagharshapat, Armenia

3 properties total found
Commercial 3 rooms in Vagharshapat, Armenia
Commercial 3 rooms
Vagharshapat, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2 700 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 147,127
Commercial 2 rooms in Vagharshapat, Armenia
Commercial 2 rooms
Vagharshapat, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 17,710
Commercial in Vagharshapat, Armenia
Commercial
Vagharshapat, Armenia
-1 Number of rooms 2 bath 3 470 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 454,096
