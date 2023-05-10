Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Lori Province, Armenia

8 properties total found
Commercial 4 rooms in Mayisyan, Armenia
Commercial 4 rooms
Mayisyan, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 103
Commercial 1 room in Mayisyan, Armenia
Commercial 1 room
Mayisyan, Armenia
Rooms 1
Area 337 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 153
Commercial 1 room in Mayisyan, Armenia
Commercial 1 room
Mayisyan, Armenia
Rooms 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 31,921
Commercial 2 bedrooms in Mayisyan, Armenia
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Mayisyan, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 291,846
Commercial 2 bedrooms in Mayisyan, Armenia
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Mayisyan, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 109
Commercial 1 bedroom in Vanadzor, Armenia
Commercial 1 bedroom
Vanadzor, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 360 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 373,928
Commercial real estate in Vanadzor, Armenia
Commercial real estate
Vanadzor, Armenia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 480 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 282,726
Commercial 1 room in Vanadzor, Armenia
Commercial 1 room
Vanadzor, Armenia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 13,680
